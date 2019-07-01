Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 01 Jul 2019
Nation, Crime

Bhubaneswar: Man shoots video of wife getting raped

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 1:16 am IST
According to reports, the woman raised a hue and cry and alerted the locals, who in turn informed the police.
The cops rescued the woman and sent her to Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical examination.
 The cops rescued the woman and sent her to Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical examination.

Bhubaneswar: In a second horrific incident of woman being raped by husband’s friend in Odisha in less than 10 days, a woman was on Sunday allegedly raped by her husband’s cousin in front of her spouse in Ghasipura area of Keonjhar district. What is more shocking is that the woman’s husband, who was present in the house, shot a video while she was being raped. Both the accused were said to be in inebriated state. According to reports, the woman raised a hue and cry and alerted the locals, who in turn informed the police.

The cops rescued the woman and sent her to Anandpur Sub-Divisional Hospital for medical examination. The accused have been arrested and forwarded to court. Notably, a woman was allegedly raped by a friend of her husband in the presence of her spouse in Kandira area under Rajanagar police limits of Kendrapara district on June 20.

 

A police complaint was lodged at Rajanagar police station on June 22 though no reports of any arrest in this case have been received yet.

Tags: women raped


