Odisha teacher beaten up for asking salary dues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jul 1, 2018, 2:38 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 2:38 am IST
The teacher, garlanded with shoes, is tied to a tree.
BHUBANESWAR: In sheer act of inhumanity, a teacher was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed by the owner of a coaching centre in Kantilo area of Odisha’s Nayagarh district recently for asking to clear his salary dues. 

The incident reportedly took place on June 5 but the news came out recently after a video of the incident, posted by the accused on social media, went viral.

 

According to a complaint filed by the teacher at Khandapada police station, he was appointed at Satya Sai Tutorials in Kantilo as an English teacher. 

However, Tapan Mohapatra, the owner of the coaching centre, did not pay him salary for around six months, he alleged.

The teacher later quit the institute and joined another coaching centre after his dues were not cleared despite repeated requests.

On June 5, Tapan called the teacher to a secluded place, tied him to a tree and assaulted him. 

The teacher was also garlanded with shoes before being tied to the the tree. A video of the incident was reportedly recorded by some associates of the accused.

Tapan went absconding after the victim lodged a police complaint. The police making efforts to nab the culprit. Meanwhile, the coaching centre has been sealed by the cops.

