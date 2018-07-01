search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Muslim woman assaulted for sheltering cows in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jul 1, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 2:35 am IST
According to Mehrunisha, he family considered that her works has brought bad name to them.
According to her, she has drawn the attention of police on threat to her life from her in-laws and some outsiders.
 According to her, she has drawn the attention of police on threat to her life from her in-laws and some outsiders.

Bhopal: A Muslim woman here on Saturday alleged that she was assaulted by her in-laws for working for protection of cows.

Mehrunisha Khan said that she was thrashed by members of her in-law’s family for being associated with the cause of protecting cows. The attackers also reportedly attempted to kidnap her.

 

“I am scared. They threatened to kill me and throw acid on me if I do not dissociate myself completely from my work,” Mehrunisha, president of Madhya Pradesh branch of National Cow Service Corps, said.

According to her, she has drawn the attention of police on threat to her life from her in-laws and some outsiders. But, her pleas for security were yet to be heeded to.

“Even, intimidating posts have been sent to me in my WhatsApp to scare me. Chopped heads have been sent to my WhatsApp threatening that I could be one of such victims if I do not distance myself from my work,” she said.

Mr Khan who runs a gaushala or cowshed in Neemuch in MP, said she made an appeal to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide her security.

“Even, my parents and daughter refused to come to my rescue”, she said. According to Mehrunisha, he family considered that her works has brought bad name to them.
 

Tags: muslim woman, assault, cows
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman was ‘bro zoned’ by 1st girl he loved and story has Maine Pyar Kiya connection

(Right) Salman Khan in a still from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya.’
 

FIFA World Cup 2018: Stylish France break Argentine hearts as Messi's dream ends

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring after Kylian Mbappe won a penalty early on but Angel Di Maria cancelled out his spot-kick just before the half-time break. The latter half added only more drama with five goals on the evening. (Photo: AP)
 

When Salman, Ajay, Akshay and Saif ‘promoted’ Ranbir's Sanju more than 2 decades ago

Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Sanju’, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar.
 

Ziva turns cheerleader not for daddy MS Dhoni but Hardik Pandya in adorable video

After the win, the 24-year-old shared an adorable video of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva cheering him during the match.(Photo: PTI)
 

Bengaluru boy Vedant Mehra wins Ultimate Bartender Championship

Bengaluru’s Vedant Mehra after winning Ultimate Bartender Championship with Global Brand Ambassador Joe Petch.
 

Massive 89-carat yellow diamond worth £10 million recovered in Africa

The stunner was unearthed by mining firm Lucapa in an area that is relatively unexplored. (Representational Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

20-yr-old girl killed by parents for falling in love with neighbour

The woman was allegedly strangulated on May 5. (Representational Image)

Father, brother charged with killing boy for human sacrifice in Rajasthan

The village sarpanch alleged that the teenager was killed for human sacrifice (Representational Image)

Mumbai priest rapes mentally challenged woman in Odisha, impregnates her

A 28-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped repeatedly and made pregnant by a man, who was arrested on Friday in Ganjam district. (Representational Image | AFP)

Fed up with harassment for 3 yrs, police inaction, 17-yr-old UP girl hangs self

'We went to the police twice but, they didn't take any action. This encouraged Roop Singh and he threatened my daughter that he would kill us. My daughter got so terrified that she hanged herself,' said the victim's mother. (Photo: ANI)

18-yr-old girl injured in acid attack in Kerala; culprit arrested

A passenger seated beside her was also injured in the attack. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham