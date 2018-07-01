Man in Andhra Pradesh kills daughter who loved man outside caste

Kanchikacharla inspector K. Murthy said they did not have any information about the man Anuradha was in love with. Kotaiah will be arrested soon, he said. (Representationl Image)

Vijayawada: A man allegedly beat his 22-year-old daughter to death after coming to know of her decision to marry a person who does not belong to the same community, in Krishna district on Saturday.

The alleged killer, Thondapu Kotaiah of Thotaravulapadu of Chandarlapadu mandal of the district, is officially listed as missing.

Reports said he was in police custody, and the arrest would be announced on Sunday. Kotaiah is a farmer with five acres of land.

Police said the victim, Anuradha Chandrika, who had completed her B. Pharmacy at Gudlavalleru College, informed her mother Padma that she was in love with a man and would marry him. Anuradha was currently unemployed.

Ms Padma discussed the issue with Kotaiah, who reacted violently and argued with the daughter.

He asked Anuradha to forget her lover and agree to a marriage that he would fix. When Anuradha remained firm, Kotaiah allegedly attacked her with the handle of an axe.

Anuradha sustained severe injuries on the head and died on the spot, police said.

On getting information from the locals, police rushed to the village and reportedly took Kotaiah into custody. The arrest may be announced on Sunday.

Kanchikacharla inspector K. Murthy told this newspaper that they did not have any information about the man Anuradha was in love with. “We are getting the details from her mother. Kotaiah will be arrested very soon”.

Krishna district has a record of honour killing. Almost exactly two years ago, a 16-year-old girl was murdered by her mother in Nandigama for not breaking off a love affair.