Dalit made to lick own spit in Uttar Pradesh 's Bulandshahr

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a Dalit man was ordered by the village panchayat to lick his own spit as a punishment because his son married a girl from another community.

The incident took place earlier this week in Habibpur village in Bulandshahr district. Shrikrishna, 44, was summoned by the village panchayat and assaulted after his son married the girl from another community.

He was then asked to lick his own spit form the ground and the women in his family were threatened with rape by the panchayat members. Shrikrishna and his family have left the village after the incident.

“We are all living in fear. My son and daughter-in-law are in hiding,” he said. He said that he had given a written complaint to the police but no action was taken.

“It was only after a local TV channel ran my story that the police registered a FIR against five accused,” he added.

Bulandshahr SSP K.B. Singh, however, said that the complaint was registered soon after preliminary investigations.

He said that the case against five accused — Naresh Solanki, Kuldeep, Vishnu, Billu and Bhura — have been registered under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.