Andhra Pradesh: Man suspects love affair; tonsures, parades wife

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 1, 2018, 6:24 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2018, 6:24 am IST
Ms Bhagya Lakshmi
 Ms Bhagya Lakshmi

Nellore: A man tonsured his wife with the help of his father and paraded her in the village after painting her face black, because he suspected her fidelity at Manchikalapadu in Chimakurthy mandal of Prakasam district. 

The incident, which took place about three days ago, came to light after the woman, Ms Bhagya Lakshmi, complained to the police on Saturday. 

 

Police said the woman and her husband Srinivasa Rao have two children. The harassment started eight years after their marriage. Srinivasa Rao and his father Venkaiah suspected the woman was in an extramarital relationship with another person in the village.

They forced her to slap her own face while walking in front of every temple in the village and take a pledge that she will not repeat the mistake. No one in the village came to her rescue and watched the proceedings quietly.

After the torture, Venkaiah instructed her to go back to her parents place but relented after the woman and other relatives including her mother pleaded with him. 

Though the father-in-law allowed her back, he ordered her to stay in a separate portion. 

Police came to the house and questioned Ms Lakshmi after some locals alerted them about the incident. 

Though she refused to lodge a complaint initially, she later filed one against her father-in-law. Ongole Rural circle inspector Murali Krishna said police was investigating the case and assured that action would be taken.

Tags: prakasam district, extramarital, chimakurthy mandal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore




