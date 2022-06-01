TV actor suicide bid: Father accuses cops of inaction

Hyderabad: Father of Telugu TV actress Maithili, who attempted to kill herself by suicide on Monday night following alleged dowry harassment by her husband, on Tuesday accused the police of negligence in investigating the case.

However, the Panjagutta police officials said they were awaiting a legal opinion in the case as a similar charge against the accused was recently filed by the Mothey police of Suryapet, following a complaint from the actress. Meanwhile, her condition is said to be stable and she is admitted to a hospital after the city police officials promptly acted and rescued her.

“Her condition was critical until a few hours ago and she is slowly recovering. Maithili attempted suicide due to alleged harassment by her husband Sreedhar Reddy. She had called Panjagutta police station to take action against her husband and seize his vehicles as well. But the officials here are delaying action,” said her father, Yella Reddy.

He said Sreedhar duped them of Rs.13 lakh claiming to be the director of Suma Kanakala-hosted TV show 'Star Mahila'. He further accused that Sreedhar also indulged in 'infidelity' and absconded with Maithili's jewellery and two of their vehicles.

However, Panjagutta police inspector Niranjan Reddy said actress Katta Maithili, who reportedly attempted suicide on Monday night at her residence in S.R. Nagar is recovering well. “On May 27, a case was registered here through court reference, in which the complainant Maithili named her husband Sreedhar Reddy, and four others, as accused persons. In that case, the investigation is completed and we are awaiting legal opinion for filing the charge sheet.

She had also filed a case with the Mothey Police of Suryapet district against her husband and his family members and a case was registered in 2021. The Mothey police had filed a charge sheet.