Top Anantapur official arrested for class X question papers leak

ANANTAPUR: In continuation of action against the leak of class X question papers, K. Vijayakumar, chief superintendent of Gandlapenta ZP high school and headmaster in ZPHS in Nallacheruvu under Kadiri police sub-division was arrested on Saturday. He is accused of circulating English question papers on social media. Meanwhile, police teams have launched a hunt to nab Amadaguru MPDO office junior assistant Sreenivasa Rao. Interestingly, the issue has taken political colour with YSRC leaders blaming TD sympathisers.

Kadiri DSP Ramya told the media that Vijayakumar was earlier arrested in 2006 under the Arms Act for having a pistol. He was reinstated after two years and was promoted as headmaster in 2013. Three months ago, B. Sreenivasa Rao, junior assistant in the panchayat raj department was transferred to Amadagur and they both became close friends. He approached Vijayakumar that his relative’s daughter was appearing for class X examinations and asked him to forward the question papers through WhatsApp. The chief superintendent obliged. Soon after receiving the question paper, the junior assistant Sreenivasa Rao posted in YSRCODC3 WhatsApp group.

DEO G. Nageswara Rao conducted a probe and lodged a complaint at Gandlapenta police station. Police teams tracked the mobile phones used for distribution of question papers from Gandlapenta and arrested Vijayakumar under sections of AP Public Examinations (Prevention of malpractice and unfair means) Act.