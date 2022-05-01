Nation Crime 01 May 2022 Patiala clashes: Key ...
Nation, Crime

Patiala clashes: Key conspirator Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested

ANI
Published May 1, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2022, 12:08 pm IST
The Central Intelligence Agency Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport
: A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)
 : A policeman fires in air to maintain law after a clash broke out between followers of Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organisations, near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, (PTI Photo)

Mohali (Punjab): The main accused and the key conspirator in the Patiala clashes, Barjinder Singh Parwana was arrested by police in Mohali on Sunday morning.

The accused was brought to Mumbai by Vistara flight at Mohali airport at 7.20 am. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Patiala team headed by Inspector Shaminder Singh arrested him at the Mohali airport.

 

Tension prevailed in Patiala after two groups clashed outside the Kali Mata temple on Friday, brandishing swords and pelting stones at each other, at a rally in which four people, including two policemen, were injured.

Police registered six FIRs and arrested three accused in connection with the violence yesterday, according to IG, MS Chhina.

"The 3 arrested accused are Harish Singla, Kuldeep Singh Danthal, and Daljit Singh," Chinna added announcing the names of the arrested persons in the matter.

The IG also asserted that none of the accused in the matter will be spared and the ones with whatever connection with the incident will be arrested.

 

...
Tags: patiala clashes, patiala violence
Location: India, Punjab


Latest From Nation

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (ANI)

Will support fight to include Marathi-speaking Karnataka areas in Maha: Ajit Pawar

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar at the Guard of Honour for General Manoj Pande, on his taking over as the 29th Chief of Army Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army chief

The 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.(Representational image: ANI)

LPG prices go up, 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2,355.50

The chief minister, in the Assembly, underscored that Tamil Nadu has not received any official communication on its earlier requests seeking the Centre's nod to send the supplies. (ANI file image)

TN Assembly passes resolution seeking Centre's permission to provide aid to Sri Lanka



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Former AAP councillor gets jail term for attacking HUDA anti-encroachment team

The court has imposed Rs 10,000 fine on all 10 women, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Nisha Singh and Rs 20,000 on the others. (Image: Twitter)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

40 Chinese booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms

Among the 60 foreigners against whom the cases are filed, 40 are from China and the rest from Singapore, the UK, Taiwan, the USA, Cyprus, the UAE, and South Korea. (Representational Image/File)

SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra (PTI file image)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->