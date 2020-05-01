38th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

35,070

204

Recovered

9,276

217

Deaths

1,159

5

Maharashtra104981773459 Gujarat4395613214 Delhi3515109459 Rajasthan264298361 Madhya Pradesh2625482137 Tamil Nadu2323125827 Uttar Pradesh221155140 Andhra Pradesh140340333 Telangana103844228 West Bengal79513933 Jammu and Kashmir6142168 Karnataka57623522 Kerala4983834 Punjab48010420 Bihar450842 Haryana3472354 Odisha148411 Jharkhand110193 Chandigarh74180 Uttarakhand57360 Assam43291 Chhatisgarh40360 Himachal Pradesh40282 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry850 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Crime 01 May 2020 12 Tablighi Jamaat m ...
Nation, Crime

12 Tablighi Jamaat members sent to temporary jail after quarantine

PTI
Published May 1, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
The 12 people, including nine from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu, were held on April 2 from a mosque where they were hiding
Foreign nationals from Indonesia, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March, taken to jail after being produced at ACJM court during the nationwide lockdown in Moradabad. PTI photo
 Foreign nationals from Indonesia, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Markaz Nizamuddin in mid-March, taken to jail after being produced at ACJM court during the nationwide lockdown in Moradabad. PTI photo

Shahjahanpur (UP): Twelve Tablighi Jamaat members, including nine from Thailand, were sent to a temporary jail in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after they completed their quarantine, police said on Friday.

The 12 people, including nine from Thailand and two from Tamil Nadu, were held on April 2 from a mosque where they were hiding. Their samples and that of a local were sent for testing, an officer said.

 

One of the persons from Thailand tested positive and was referred to Bareilly. He was later brought here after his report was negative, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Tripathi told PTI.

After they completed 28 days in quarantine, they were sent to a temporary jail on Thursday. The passports of the foreigners were already seized and the Ministry of External Affairs has been informed, the officer added.

...
Tags: tablighi jamaat, nizamuddin markaz
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Palghar lynching: Five more people arrested for killing monk, 2 others

Fearing she would lose her work, she decided to trek back home on foot after making several vain attempts to board goods' lorries.

Woman walks 120 km, needs police help to enter her home

Migrant workers ride on a truck to reach their native places, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Adityanath for sealing UP borders to stop entry of coronavirus carriers

Guntur Rural SP Ch. Vijaya Rao, along with other officials, inspects a red zone at Varavakatta area in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district. Tejo Roy Eleti

Collecting data not easy due to public reluctance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Palghar lynching: Five more people arrested for killing monk, 2 others

Representational image. (PTI)

Visually impaired woman sexually assaulted in MP

Representational Image

ED seeks cancellation of Kapil Wadhwan's bail, moves Bombay High Court

Representational image

Man suspected to have coronavirus falls to death while trying to flee hospital

Representational image (PTI)

Supreme Court rejects curative petition of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham