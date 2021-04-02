Explosives kept near Sri Venkateswara University campus kill dog, wild boar

TIRUPATI: Explosives placed near a hostel on Sri Venkateswara University campus here claimed the lives of a stray dog and wild boar when the animals chewed on them. The explosion took place around midnight near SVU Hostel-I block, police said.

According to circle inspector N Ravindra, it appeared the explosives were placed to hunt wild boars and pigs. The explosives were kept at two locations. On being informed by the varsity, the SVU campus police reached the spot with a dog squad. A search by the dog squad led the police to two more bombs in this vicinity. A case has been registered.

In the meanwhile, the police are learnt to have nabbed two persons, suspecting their role in the incident. As per sources, the persons were found to be local poachers, who are allegedly involved in the clandestine sale of wild animals’ meat.

In the past, a canine was killed in a similar way when it chewed a country bomb at the maternity hospital premises close to the university campus.

Other than one country-made bomb, which exploded after being bit by the stray dog, the urban police reportedly recovered about 7-8 country-made bombs at the spot.