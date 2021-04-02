Nation Crime 01 Apr 2021 Explosives kept near ...
Nation, Crime

Explosives kept near Sri Venkateswara University campus kill dog, wild boar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2021, 4:50 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2021, 4:50 am IST
According to circle inspector N Ravindra, it appeared the explosives were placed to hunt wild boars and pigs
The explosion took place around midnight near SVU Hostel-I block, police said. (Photo: SVUniversity.edu.in)
 The explosion took place around midnight near SVU Hostel-I block, police said. (Photo: SVUniversity.edu.in)

TIRUPATI: Explosives placed near a hostel on Sri Venkateswara University campus here claimed the lives of a stray dog and wild boar when the animals chewed on them. The explosion took place around midnight near SVU Hostel-I block, police said.

According to circle inspector N Ravindra, it appeared the explosives were placed to hunt wild boars and pigs. The explosives were kept at two locations. On being informed by the varsity, the SVU campus police reached the spot with a dog squad. A search by the dog squad led the police to two more bombs in this vicinity. A case has been registered.

 

In the meanwhile, the police are learnt to have nabbed two persons, suspecting their role in the incident. As per sources, the persons were found to be local poachers, who are allegedly involved in the clandestine sale of wild animals’ meat.

In the past, a canine was killed in a similar way when it chewed a country bomb at the maternity hospital premises close to the university campus.

Other than one country-made bomb, which exploded after being bit by the stray dog, the urban police reportedly recovered about 7-8 country-made bombs at the spot.

 

...
Tags: sri venkateswara university, country bomb blast in sv university, tirupati, dog and wild boar killed in sv university
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 02 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

TD state president Atchannaidu said they had not decided on boycotting the MPTC and ZPTC elections and would take a decision after the meeting with the SEC. — DC file photo

Telugu Desam likely to boycott MPTC, ZPTC elections

The situation is worse for BPC students, heading for the medical courses, who have to take practical exams in the next two weeks. — Representational image/DC

Shutdown affects junior college students, demand reopening ahead of exams

TRSMA president condemned the decision of shutting down educational institutions citing the spread of Coronavirus in certain schools when the fact is that even Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made it clear that there was no life threat to children. — Representational image/DC

TRSMA demands reopening of all educational institutions

YSRC leaders refuted the allegations about forceful relocation of people and stated that the YSRC government wished to rescue locals living on the banks of the Krishna river by completing the construction of the retaining wall. — DC file photo

YSRC, TD spar over flood retaining wall on banks of River Krishna



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

#Metoo: Court throws out Akbar's defamation case against Ramani

Indian journalist Priya Ramani, left, smiles as she leaves Patiala House Court in New Delhi, India. A New Delhi court on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as false, baseless and wild. (AP)

Couple from Madanapalle discharged from Vizag mental hospital

A police team including sub-inspector and five police constables from Madanapalle have come to Vizag city and taken Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja into their custody. — By arrangement

IUML worker stabbed to death in Kerala

Though Muhammed Sameer was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries early on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Uttar Pradesh: Minor gang rape survivor's father dies after being hit by truck

Kanpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Preetinder Singh. (ANI)

TRS mandal-level leader among 3 arrested for murder of lawyer couple in Telangana

Srinivas was among the two who carried out the attack and both fled the spot after the incident and later dumped sharp weapons and their blood-stained clothes in a barrage, police said. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham