Hyderabad man booked for re-opening liquor shop using fake government order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published Apr 1, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
The fake order went viral on social media and at several places the public had gathered at the wine shops believing it to be true
Representational Image. (PTI)
Hyderabad: A man from Uppal was arrested by the Hyderabad cybercrime police for creating a fake government order (GO) on the opening of wine shops in the city, on Tuesday.

The police also booked a case on four others for circulating the fake information and served notices to them.

 

On March 28, Excise department officials lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police that some unidentified persons had created a fake GO by forging the signature of the Director of Prohibition and Excise, that wine shops will be opened.

The fake GO went viral on social media and at several places the public had gathered at the wine shops believing it to be true.

The cybercrime sleuths identified the origin of the post from Uppal, and held K Sanish Kumar alias Sunny, 38.

It was found that five others had circulated the fake order on social media platforms, and the police served notices to them seeking an explanation.

...
