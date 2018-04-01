search on deccanchronicle.com
UP: Man rapes 8-year-old, lynched to death by her family members, locals

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2018, 10:46 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2018, 10:46 am IST
The police rushed the accused, who was beaten black and blue, to a nearby health centre where he was declared dead.
The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment. (Photo: Representational/File)
Ghaziabad: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a family acquaintance, who she had accompanied to a religious function, following which the man was beaten to death by her family and locals at the Chaman Vihar colony of Tronica city, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night when Jitendra, a scrap dealer, had taken the girl to a religious function (Mata Ka Jagaran).

 

"But instead of dropping her back home, he took her to his shanty and raped her," Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said, adding, the incident occurred around midnight.

Jitendra had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, he said. But she narrated her ordeal to her family members following which her brother and some locals went to Jitendra's place and caught him, the officer said.

They tied the man using a rope and thrashed him brutally before dumping him on a road nearby, Krishna said.

The girl's father informed the police abut the alleged rape around 1 am. After preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the accused was beaten black and blue and rushed him to a nearby health centre where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer added.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and treatment, the officer said. 

The SSP said four people were booked for beating the accused to death and two of them have been arrested. Two others would be nabbed soon, he said.

Tags: man lynched for raping minor, 8-year-old raped in ghaziabad, rape, crime
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad




