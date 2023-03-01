  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 01 Mar 2023 Telangana: 2 held in ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana: 2 held in Warangal BTech student suicide case

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2023, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 1:34 pm IST
Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath (ANI)
 Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath (ANI)

Warangal: Two persons were arrested in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged suicide of a third-year BTech student at a private engineering college in Narsampet on Monday, Warangal police commissioner informed.
The arrested accused persons were identified as Ajmera Rahul, a former friend who is alleged to have circulated her photographs on social media, and an accomplice.

Twenty-year-old Rakshita was found hanging at a relative's place in Warangal town on Sunday night.

"The third-year Btech student, Rakshitha, committed suicide after her former friend Ajmera Rahul made her photos viral on social media upon learning that she was to marry a friend with whom she was quite close," Warangal CP AV Ranganath said.

It was alleged that the death of the BTech student was the fallout of online harassment by her former friend Rahul.

A case of abetment was registered against the accused and his accomplice and they were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in court, the Warangal CP said.

Further investigation is underway.

In an earlier incident, on February 22, the junior doctor allegedly tried to kill herself by self-administering some injections at the Kakatiya Medical College. She died on February 26.

In a statement, the NIMS said, "In continuation to the health update of Dr Preethi, despite continues efforts of Multidisciplinary team of Specialist Doctors, she could not be saved and (was) declared dead on 26/02/2023 at 9.10 pm."

...
Tags: student suicide case, btech student suicide case, warangal police
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The cross-bund will protect 6,000 acres of paddy fields in Uppalaguptam and Katrenikona mandals. –– DC File Image

81 cross-bunds to save Rabi crop in Konaseema

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra (ANI)

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet 'one of the largest gatherings' under India's Presidency

Stalin said that he had been visiting the convent as an MLA, Chennai Mayor, State Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and as Chief Minister and that whatever was his official position, the visit always gave him happiness and satisfaction. –– Twitter

CM Stalin thanks children of Little Flower convent

Rajanna Sircilla district was ranked first in the 4-star category under Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023 –– Twitter

Sircilla district tops Swachh Survekshan Grameen-2023



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Techies in crosshairs of investment fraudsters

The Cyberabad Police said that while this was one of several modes of investment fraud reported to the cybercrime team, the victims in most instances were techies. (Representational Image/DC)

PFI conspired to make India 'Islamic Nation': Maharashtra ATS

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a chargesheet against some members of the Popular Front of India has alleged that the proscribed group conspired to work towards making India an 'Islamic nation by 2047'. (ANI)

HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar in loan fraud case

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (PTI file photo)

ED questions Arvind Kejriwal's PA in excise policy money laundering case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

Hyderabad cops nab gang for cheating banks, ATM fraud

Police said the accused would cover the cash dispenser slot for a few seconds while cash was dispensed, collected cash and then raised a complaint saying they did not receive cash due to technical error and received refund from banks. (Representational image: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->