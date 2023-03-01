  
Medico suicide: Governor seeks report from VC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 1, 2023, 7:20 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2023, 7:20 am IST
The Governor called for the strict implementation of anti-ragging and anti-harassment laws in the medical colleges with a special focus on protecting the students, especially women.(Image Source: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Taking serious note of Dr D. Preethi's suicide, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday asked the Vice Chancellor of the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences for a detailed report on the standard operating procedures in place to deal with incidents of harassment and ragging.

In a letter, the Governor termed Dr Preethi’s death as “terrible”, calling for a thorough inquiry from all possible angles to ascertain the truth. Besides the SOPs, the Governor also sought details on CCTV cameras, grievance redressal cell, evaluation of the feedback from medicos and their working conditions.

The letter also mentioned that precious time was lost in shifting the victim to NIMS Hospital. It suggested that instead, super speciality experts and advanced medical equipment should have been moved to the MGM Hospital for treatment.

The Governor called for the strict implementation of anti-ragging and anti-harassment laws in the medical colleges with a special focus on protecting the students, especially women.

She also suggested the strengthening of the grievance redressal mechanism and the creation of a student counselling cell, headed by the HoD of the psychiatry wing, in each medical college.

The letter mentioned that the Governor directed the vice chancellor to create better awareness among the medicos and the faculty about effective strategies to prevent such unfortunate incidents in future.

...
