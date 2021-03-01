Nation Crime 01 Mar 2021 Body of teenage Dali ...
Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2021, 10:50 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2021, 10:50 am IST
The girl had gone to the fields Sunday afternoon to collect fodder for cattle but did not return
 The girl's body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Aligarh: The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl was found in a field in the Akrabad area here, following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone pelting, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone to the fields Sunday afternoon to collect fodder for cattle but did not return. Later, her body was fond in a field when her family members started searching for her, they said.

 

Police said prima facie it appeared that she was strangled.

As the news spread, irate villagers pelted stones at a police party which was trying to take the body for post-mortem, they said.

Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack, police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters late Sunday night that senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers who then handed over the body to policemen.

He said allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted are being probed. Everything will be clear when the post-mortem report is received, the SP added.

 

...
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh


