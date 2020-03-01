Nation Crime 01 Mar 2020 Pope Francis expels ...
Pope Francis expels Kerala priest who impregnated minor

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2020, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 1:53 pm IST
Pope Francis expels Kochi priest and rape convict Robin Vadakkumchery
“Zero tolerance” for clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis has expelled a Kerala priest convicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights, according to church officials.

Syro-Malabar Church priest Robin Vadakkumchery is currently serving a jail term for impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Mananthavady diocese.

 

“Vadakkumchery has been dispensed from the exercise of priestly duties and rights. That means he has been reduced to the state of a layman”

Church official

He was suspended from priestly duties soon after the news about his crime was reported in early 2017.

A POCSO court in Thalassery last year had sentenced Vadakkumchery to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs three lakh on him.

