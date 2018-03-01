search on deccanchronicle.com
CA final year student dies of alleged drug overdose in Banaswadi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2018, 4:06 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 4:19 am IST
He was a final year student of Chartered Accountancy.
 the prima facie it appears that Srinivas used to take drugs and died because of overdose on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old Chartered Accountancy student died in a hotel, allegedly due to drug overdose, in Banaswadi on Tuesday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Srinivas, a resident of Kullappa Circle. He was a final year student of Chartered Accountancy. According to police, the prima facie it appears that Srinivas used to take drugs and died because of overdose on Tuesday night. 

 

However, the police said they need to investigate further to ascertain the exact cause of his death. The police said that Srinivas had booked a room at a hotel in Kalyan Nagar on Tuesday. 

He called up his long-time girlfriend and fiancé to the hotel room on Wednesday morning to discuss their marriage. However, when she reached there, she found him lying unconscious on the bed. With the help of some hotel employees, the woman shifted Srinivas to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On getting an alert Banaswadi police rushed to the spot. They found a syringe from the spot, which they have sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further investigation. 

There were needle marks on his hands and the police suspect he had injected the drug.The body was shifted to B.R. Ambedkar Hospital for post-mortem, after which it was handed over to the family. Banaswadi police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are underway.

