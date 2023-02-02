  
Nation, Crime

Tech-savvy RPF personnel top in detection, arrest of criminals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:20 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 7:26 am IST
Debashmita C Banerjee , senoir Commissioner, RPF Secundrabad Division addressing the media. (DC)
 Debashmita C Banerjee , senoir Commissioner, RPF Secundrabad Division addressing the media. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) said they the number of arrests had gone up 62 per cent while detection of cases of crimes against passengers were up by 70 per cent last over 2021. The RPF here has 545 staff, including 80 women, who all have been trained to detect human trafficking.

With a thrust on technology, the Secunderabad RPF staff will soon have face recognition cameras while the 200 CCTV cameras currently inplace would be doubled, said Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner (SDSC), at the RPF annual press conference here on Wednesday

The Secunderabad RPF will use software that will track the IP number of suspicious passengers and alert special teams. Women passengers will be provided security by RPF special women teams, she said.

Thirteen anti-human trafficking teams have been posted at RPF thanas to nab human traffickers. “We have identified their modus operandi and our teams are constantly on alert to nab them,” he said. A pan-India operation code named ‘Operation Yatri Suraksha’ is on the anvil.

Trained special teams and cameras will help keep track of the movements of anti-social elements involved in human trafficking, flesh trade, thefts, attention diversion and narcotic drug peddling, she said.

 

Cases that RPF Secunderabad detected in 2022:

Op. Yatri Suraksha: 112 suspects nabbed

Rs 70.68L stolen property recovered

Shakti teams arrest 56 for theft.

Op. Amanat helps recover valuables worth Rs 2.28 crore.

Under Op. Narcos, RPF seizes 1,218 kg ganja worth Rs 7.84 crore

103 who slipped while boarding trains or intended to die by suicide suicide saved.

Under ‘Nanhe Fariste’ and Operation Aahat, RPF rescued 374 boys and 151 girls

23 minors rescued, and six human traffickers arrested.

 

Tags: railway protection force (rpf), human trafficking, ganja smuggling, hyderabad crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


