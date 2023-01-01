Hyderabad cops book 3,173 drunk driving cases on NYE 

Cyberabad traffic DCP Srinivas Rao said that the drunk drivers will be produced before the court after filing charge sheets. Their driving licenses will be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per section 19 of the MV Act, 1988. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Police officials from the tri-commissionerates booked 3,173 drunk driving cases through their special drive during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Hyderabad police booked 1,413 cases, Cyberabad 1,314 and Rachakonda 446 cases.

Officials from Hyderabad police said that during the special drive, 6,242 commuters were caught riding without a helmet, 609 of them were booked for driving without a license, 513 were triple-riding and 2,381 for driving on the wrong side of the road. “Apart from this, we also challaned 479 vehicles for illegal parking and 113 of them had their wheels clamped,” officials said.

Cyberabad traffic DCP Srinivas Rao said that the drunk drivers will be produced before the court after filing charge sheets. Their driving licenses will be seized and sent to the concerned RTAs for suspension as per section 19 of the MV Act, 1988.

“Most of the drunk driving cases were reported in Kukatpally, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Miyapur and KPHB areas. There were no major road accidents anywhere in Cyberabad,” said the DCP.

Rachakonda police said that in eight different police stations of their commissionerate, 446 persons were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol. “Most of the cases were reported in LB Nagar , Saroor Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam limits. The accused were produced before the court,” D. Srinivas, DCP of Rachakonda traffic police said, adding that checks were also conducted in Aler, Bhongir and Yadadri.