Man killed for inter-caste marriage in Adoni, Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: A 30-year-old man was done to death, allegedly by his in-laws at Adoni on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Adam Smith (30), a resident of the RTC colony in Adoni.

Adoni Two circle inspector P Sriramulu said, Adam Smith belonging to the SC community and had married a woman belonging to Kuruva community residing at Gurajala village in Nandavarm mandal barely six weeks back. The bride's parents opposed the marriage from the beginning, as it was an inter-caste wedding.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the victim’s wife alleged that her father and uncle were behind the murder of her husband.

"We shifted our family from Gurajala to Adoni and started living separately", she said in her complaint. The murder was barbaric as the assailants used iron pipes, rods, and boulders to kill the victim, the circle inspector said.

A police official said this cannot be termed as honour killing as the deceased is not a daughter. A case has been registered and the investigation is on, the CI said.