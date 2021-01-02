Kurnool ASI's two sons ‘kingpins’ in App loan fraud

While his son Nagaraju was arrested along with Chinese national Zhu Wei alias Lambo, his other son Eswaraiah was operating out of Bengaluru for the same app-based loan companies (Representational Image)

KURNOOL: An assistant sub-inspector has played the role of a white knight and surrendered his son to the police in a loan app scam. Kurnool is famous for supplying men for loan recoveries.

It emerged that two sons of Neelakantappa, the assistant sub-inspector at Nandavaram, were linked to the Chinese app-based loan companies that bled people by charging exorbitant interest rates. Notably, leaders of all parties and their henchmen take contracts for recovering money from debtors mainly in Nandyal, Allagadda, and Adoni divisions.

Credit card companies, private banks and microfinance units utilise the services of musclemen from Kurnool. Police are often involved in settling private finance disputes.

Cheating, extortion, public naming and shaming and related cybercrimes were filed against the sons of the ASI.

While his son Nagaraju was arrested along with Chinese national Zhu Wei alias Lambo, his other son Eswaraiah was operating out of Bengaluru for the same app-based loan companies. Neelakantappa told the higher-ups that he responded to the call of duty and surrendered his sons to the Cyberabad police.

Nagaraju is reportedly operating app-based loan companies like Liufang Technologies, Pinprint Technologies, Aglow Technologies and Nabloom Technologies.

He is said to be very sharp in understanding the technicalities of mobile applications and an expert in designing loan systems for apps.

The SI at the Nandavaram police station told Deccan Chronicle that Neelakantappa was deeply upset over this sons-linked humiliation at the fag end of his career. The ASI’s sons were only employees in the Chinese loan app companies, the SI said.