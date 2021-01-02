Nation Crime 01 Jan 2021 Father, uncle of bri ...
Father, uncle of bride held for honour killing of physiotherapist

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 2, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2021, 12:40 am IST
In a complaint given to the police, Smith’s wife Maheswari said that her father was behind the murder
 Adoni Town Two circle inspector P. Sreeramulu said that they had arrested the duo and the investigation was on. (Representational Image)

Kurnool: The Adoni police on Friday arrested two persons, Mallepogu Chinna Earanna and his brother Mallepogu Pedda Earanna, for the alleged honour killing of 34-year-old physiotherapist Adam Smith of Gurajala village in Nandavaram mandal of Kurnool district.

Chinna Earanna is the father of Maheswari, whom Smith had wed in an inter-caste marriage that was disapproved by her family. Pedda Earanna is her uncle.

 

Police said that Smith had married Maheswari, a resident his village, who belongs to the Kuruva caste, a BC community. They began living in Adoni in a rented house near Vittakristappa Colony for the past month.

On Thursday, while he was returning home from hospital on a motorbike, Maheswari’s relatives waylaid him and attacked him with stones and iron rods near the RTC Colony. They fled when he fell unconscious. Smith was shifted to the Adoni area government hospital where he was confirmed dead.

In a complaint given to the police, Smith’s wife Maheswari said that her father was behind the murder. Adoni Town Two circle inspector P. Sreeramulu said that they had arrested Maheswari's father Chinna Earanna and his elder brother Pedda Earanna and the investigation was on.

 

Tags: honour killing, physiotherapist killed, kuruva caste, kurnool
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


