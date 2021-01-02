1800 booked in Hyderabad for drunken driving on New Year eve

While Rachakonda police booked 387 cases and around 500 were booked by Hyderabad, the most cases were reported by Cyberabad police, who nabbed 931 violators. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: As many as 1,800 commuters were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year eve by the three commissionerates of Hyderabad.

While Rachakonda police booked 387 cases and around 500 were booked by Hyderabad, the most cases were reported by Cyberabad police, who nabbed 931 violators.

The special drives were conducted between Thursday night and Friday morning by special teams in the different traffic divisions. In Hyderabad, as many as 20,000 vehicles were checked in its limits, of which several, including four-wheelers and two-wheelers, were seized and shifted to police stations. In Rachakonda, 50 teams conducted checks at 24 points apart from the 40 speed control points to prevent road crashes. Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Traffic Police had over 100 special teams.

“All of them will be produced before the court after filing charge-sheets. Their driving licenses will be seized and sent to the Regional Transport Authorities concerned seeking their suspension under the Motor Vehicle Act,” Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said, adding that officials said around 472 persons had alcohol reading of more than 100 mg/100 ml of blood and 19 had more than 300 mg while seven persons had more than 500 mg reading.

“Most of the cases were reported from Gachibowli, Narsingi, Madhapur, Raidurgam, Kukatpally and KPHB areas. With the extensive enforcement and traffic and road safety plans by Cyberabad traffic police, there were no major road accidents anywhere in the commissionerate,” Sajjanar said, thanking the citizens for their cooperation.

In view of the long weekend, the special drive will continue in Cyberabad limits, he added.