Crime Scene Investigation 5.0 Kicks Off at DSNLU

Visakhapatnam: The Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) buzzed with excitement on Saturday as the inauguration ceremony for the National Level Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Competition 5.0 got underway. The CSI Competition, a flagship event of the university’s Legal Incubation Centre, draws participants from across the country.

Adding gravitas to the event was the presence of K.V. Murali Krishna, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalle district. He shared valuable insights gleaned from his vast experience in investigation and law enforcement, offering practical guidance to the aspiring CSI enthusiasts.

Professor Dr D. Surya Prakash Rao, Vice Chancellor of DSNLU, extended a warm welcome to the participants. In his inspiring address, he delved into the intricate aspects of crime scene investigation, encompassing both the foundational elements of crime scene examination and the complexities of legal procedures involved.