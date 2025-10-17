Create Special Jails for Fugitives in Every State: Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday proposed setting up a special prison for fugitives in every state that meets international standards and called for cancelling the passports of individuals facing Interpol Red Notices to curb their free movement and counter their claims of mistreatment during extradition.

Several high-profile fugitives, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi, have cited “poor prison conditions” in India to resist extradition proceedings abroad.

Inaugurating a conference on ‘Extradition of Fugitives – Challenges and Strategies’ organised by the CBI, Shah said, “Until we create fear of the Indian legal system in the minds of fugitives who harm our economy, sovereignty, and security from abroad, we cannot ensure the security of the nation.”

He urged every state to establish a special prison for fugitives built to international human rights standards, to neutralise the defence often raised in foreign courts that Indian prisons are substandard.

“This is needed because fugitives argue that prisons in India don’t meet global standards and their human rights will be violated. While I don’t agree, why give them that excuse? Every state capital should have a facility that fully conforms to international norms,” Shah said.

Noting that 338 extradition requests from India are pending with various countries involving fugitives wanted for financial crimes, terrorism, and drug trafficking, Shah suggested that passports should be cancelled automatically once an Interpol Red Notice is issued.

“It’s not difficult with current technologies. Once a Red Notice is issued, the passport should be cancelled to block the fugitive’s international travel. This will help bring them back,” he said.

The home minister proposed that a scientific database on fugitives be developed and shared with all states, containing details about crimes committed, current location, domestic networks, and the status of extradition efforts.

He also called for forming coordination groups in each state police department for narcotics, terrorism, financial, and cybercrime cases, supported by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the CBI, and urged every state to create specialised extradition cells.

“This area requires specialised knowledge of India’s treaties with other countries and international laws to expedite the process in sync with domestic laws. The CBI should also have a dedicated extradition unit to guide state police,” he said.

Shah further asked police chiefs to use the new ‘trial in absentia’ provision, introduced under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which allows fugitives to be tried in India even if they are abroad. Convicted fugitives can appeal in high courts only in person.

He also called for stronger coordination between passport-issuing and law enforcement agencies, and for each state police force to establish a special cell to convert Interpol ‘Blue Notices’ into ‘Red Notices’.

Officials explained that Interpol Blue Notices are used to gather information about a fugitive’s location, while Red Notices are issued to detain individuals once chargesheets are filed.