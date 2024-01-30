Cracker Units Closed After Explosion; Safety Measures Enforced

Mangaluru: In the wake of the recent explosion at a cracker manufacturing facility in Belthangady Taluk that claimed three lives, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada has issued an order for the temporary closure of all cracker manufacturing units in the district with immediate effect.



The fatal blast occurred on Jan 28 at a unit in Kukkedy village, prompting Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr K Anandh, who is holding the charge of Deputy Commissioner to issue an order on Jan 29.



Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner has formed committees led by the Sub Divisional Officers (Assistant Commissioners) of Mangaluru and Puttur comprising Sub-divisional police officers of Bantwal and Puttur, MESCOM executive engineer, Executive Officers from all Taluk Panchayats, and the Environment Officer of Mangaluru, with the Regional Fire Officer of Pandeshwar serving as the secretary.



These committees are tasked with ensuring that all cracker manufacturing and storage units adhere to the Supreme Court's directive on the production and storage of green crackers. Their primary objectives include curbing illegal cracker businesses and averting accidents during storage, sale, and production.

The officials have been asked to seal down all cracker manufacturing units within their jurisdictions. These committees are tasked with ensuring that all cracker manufacturing and storage units adhere to the Supreme Court's directive on the production and storage of green crackers. Their primary objectives include curbing illegal cracker businesses and averting accidents during storage, sale, and production.



Officials will conduct visits to production, storage, and sales units, examining the presence of necessary safety measures and ensuring the possession of mandatory no-objection certificates from relevant agencies.



They have been asked to check if the fire fighting mechanism is present in the production units and verify if the green crackers are being manufactured after obtaining permission from the competent authorities.



A comprehensive report has to be submitted by February 5, outlining the progress and compliance of these measures.













