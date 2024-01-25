Crackdown on land mafia: one more BRS corporator held

Karimnagar: As part of the crackdown on the land mafia who have grabbed the land of poor and weaker people using muscle power and influence during the BRS regime in the state, the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by commissioner of police Abhishek Mahanti arrested one more BRS corporator on charges of land grabbing in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Following as many as 120 complaints from the victims of land grabbing under the limits of the Karimnagar police commissionerate, the CP formed the SIT with senior officers led by ACP.The arrested BRS corporator of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) was Jangle Sagar of 21st division.Despite having all the required documents and permissions, the victims alleged, the two corporators created terror in their divisions by threatening and demolishing their under-construction houses for not paying the protection money to them.Unable to tolerate the harassment by the BRS leaders who even threatened to grab their lands and plots by creating fake documents, the victims lodged complaints with the police, who were investigating the matter.A few days ago, police arrested 12th division BRS corporator Thota Ramulu and two party leaders Chiti Rama Rao and Nimmashetty Shyam who were close associates of former minister and Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar for threatening and trying to encroach the plot of a retired Singareni employee at Bhagat Nagar in Karimnagar. The arrested were sent to judicial remand.Meanwhile, it is learnt from the sources that the police officials also took the two other BRS corporators into their custody on charges of land grabbing cases and are carrying out an investigation.