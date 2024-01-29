Crackdown On Illegal Activities, 15 Arrested

Visakhapatnam: Police officials under different police stations limits in the city took action against 15 individuals under the NDPS Act, seizing a substantial amount of ganja. Additionally, 1,654 cases were registered under Motor Vehicles Act.

Under Visakhapatnam police station precincts, directives were issued to conduct raids and file cases pertaining to gambling, alcohol, rooster fighting, NDPS and MV Acts violations and breaches covered under Nuisance Act.

Under the NDPS case, the Gopalpatnam police station registered a case resulting in the arrest of one person. During the operation, police officials seized 31 kg of ganja, 2 mobile phones and a mini truck. Similarly, Pendurthi police apprehended three individuals with 8 kg of ganja and two mobile phones were seized from them.

The MVP police also registered a case under the Gaming Act leading to the arrest of 5 individuals. Cash of `86,210 was seized from them.

In a similar case, the One Town police station arrested six persons in connection with gaming offences and cash amounting to `17,900 was seized.

Town nuisance cases have been registered against 10 individuals in various areas of the city, causing disruptions to public peace.

Furthermore, cases were filed against 14 individuals caught consuming alcohol in public places contributing to public disturbances. The city also saw 89 cases related to drink-and-drive offences alongside 1,654 cases filed against those violating traffic rules and the MV Act.