Crackdown on compulsory hostel stay for PG medical students

Hyderabad: In response to complaints, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Friday issued a public notice reminding medical colleges not to force post-graduate students to stay in hostels and that violation may result in penalties.



The notice referred to Regulation 5.6 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulation (PGMER), 2023, which states that while colleges must provide suitable accommodation, students are not obliged to reside in them. PG Education Board deputy secretary Aujender Singh, in the order, stated that several complaints had been received from students who alleged that medical colleges were compelling them to stay in hostels and charging exorbitant fees.



The NMC has warned that failure to comply may result in penalties, including monetary fines, reduction of seats, or even a halt to admissions, as outlined in Regulations 9.1 and 9.2 of the PGMER, 2023.



