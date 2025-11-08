CR Seeks Report On Flash Strike That Leftover 2 Passenger Deaths

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) on Friday sought a detailed report from its Mumbai Division after a flash protest by employees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) disrupted suburban train services and led to the deaths of two commuters near Sandhurst Road railway station. According to CR officials, the report is expected within a week.

The strike followed an FIR filed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) against two CR engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train tragedy. In protest of the FIR, railway unions launched an unannounced strike at CSMT on Thursday evening, halting suburban train operations between 5.50 p.m. and 6.40 p.m. during peak hours.

The sudden stoppage left thousands of commuters stranded on platforms.

CR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila said employees at CSMT prevented motormen and train managers from operating services. “As a result, a large number of passengers were stranded on the platforms,” he said.

During the disruption, five passengers were reported walking along the tracks near Sandhurst Road. “Two of them — a man and a woman — died after being struck by a train. Two other women sustained injuries and are receiving treatment,” Mr. Nila said.

Sources said the victims were walking on the tracks when a train approached from behind, and due to poor visibility, they failed to move away in time.

Mr. Nila added that CR is preparing a report on the flash strike. “Based on this report, action will be taken against those responsible for the disruption,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Upanagariya Railway Pravasi Ekata Sanstha (Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association) has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a judicial inquiry by a retired judge into the Mumbra incident.

The FIR against the two engineers was filed following findings by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), which stated that rail fractures could lead to derailments. However, CR officials said the full VJTI report has not yet been shared with them.

When asked if the unions had issued prior notice of the protest, Mr. Nila said they had only informed authorities of a plan to submit a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) requesting withdrawal of the FIR.