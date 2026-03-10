CPM, Cong Explore Unwritten Pact For WB Polls

BERHAMPORE: A desperate attempt to script an unwritten pact between the CPI(M) and Congress emerged at the grass root level on Tuesday for their turnaround ahead of the Assembly Election in West Bengal.

The two opposition parties, which already lost their deposits, took out their rallies separately since no alliance was forged between them officially this time. The location of their programme was Berhampore in Murshidabad where both once had significant votebank across different assembly seats.

Their agenda and enemy were common also– deletion of names by the Election Commission in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters’ list and a Trinamul Congress-BJP nexus.

While the CPI(M) rally was led by state secretary Mohammad Salim, the Congress march was headed by its former Berhampore MP Adhir Choudhury. Interestingly, the two rallies passed by each other with workers from both sides exchanging handshakes.

Mr Salim said, “I will urge our comrades at the block and booth levels in the districts to initiate talks with Congress workers and know from them if they will strengthen the anti-TMC/BJP force or will back the TMC.”

Mr Choudhury, also a former state Congress chief, said, “Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi are playing a got-up game over the SIR. Common people want their ouster. We also want all the valid voters and 60.06 lakh names ‘under adjudication’ to be included in the final list before announcement of the polls.”