CPM Candidate Says YSRC, TD Paid Voters on Polling Day

Vijayawada: CPM leader and Vijayawada Central INDIA bloc candidate Ch. Babu Rao charged ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP-BJP-JSP alliance with distributing money to voters at polling booths on the polling day.

On Thursday, Babu Rao visited Shanti Nagar and Payakapuram areas in 61st ward and thanked people for supporting his candidature in the general elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPM leader alleged that government machinery remained mute when activists of political parties had been distributing money to voters.

Babu Rao demanded that the state government, which has so far withheld funds to beneficiaries under various schemes because of elections, release the funds immediately with no further delay.

He demanded that authorities address the drinking water shortage in Vijayawada Central constituency on a war footing and quench the thirst of people.

CPM leaders B. Srinivas, Ch. Srinivas and N. Srinivas accompanied Babu Rao.