CPM Candidate Releases Manifesto For Vijayawada City

Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency candidate Ch Babu Rao from CPIM released a ‘manifesto’ promising significant improvements across various sectors.

His aims are to establish a 200-bed ESI hospital and a mini general hospital in Rajiv Nagar, along with the creation of a central library and the promotion of science museums.

A pledge is to remove illegal cases filed against activists, leaders and citizens involved in public movements.

Babu Rao aims to address unemployment by conducting a Mega DSC to fill 40,000 teacher posts and 2.5 lakh government job vacancies, while advocating a monthly unemployment allowance of `5,000.

He also plans providing free drinking water to the poor with white card holders. He advocated the expansion and development of Dharna Chowk for peaceful protests.

The manifesto advocates a minimum wage of `26,000 for workers, regularization of contract employees, removal of liquor shops and bars between residences, prohibition of cannabis and intoxicants, and protection from blade batches.

The manifesto outlines plans to allocate 20 acres of railway land and garbage dumping sites as residential plots, with the government taking responsibility for the maintenance of poor apartments built by them. Educational institutions will be established with assistance from central and state governments.

A bridge over the railway line between Maduranagar Pappulamillu and the old and new Rajarajeshwaripet is another promise. Construction of foot bridges over canal embankments is also promised.