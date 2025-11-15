CPI(M) Accuses BJP Supporters Of Vandalising Offices In Tripura Post Bihar Poll Triumph

Agartala: CPI(M) leaders on Saturday alleged that their Kamalpur sub-divisional office in Tripura's Dhalai district was set on fire and two more party offices were vandalised by BJP supporters during celebrations over the party's massive victory in Bihar Assembly elections.

However, there was no casualty or injury in the attacks.

"Soon after winning the Bihar Assembly elections, hundreds of BJP leaders and supporters gathered at Manikbhander to celebrate the party's victory. Suddenly, a group of party supporters torched the CPI(M) sub-divisional party office at Manikbhander shortly after 11.30. Tables, furniture and party flags were gutted," party's Dhalai district secretary Anjan Das told reporters.

He claimed that on the same night, BJP supporters also attacked a CPI(M) party office and a tailoring outlet owned by Mohan Lal Roy at Halahali.

"We strongly condemn the attacks on party offices and demand immediate arrest of those who were involved in these incidents. We appeal to the people to intensify the movement to save democracy in the state", he said.

CPI(M)'s North Tripura district secretary Amitabha Roy also alleged that a group of BJP supporters headed by local MLA Jadab Lal Nath celebrated the party's victory in Bihar at Kalacherra on Friday night and later vandalised the CPI(M) party office.

"Tables, chairs and documents were destroyed in the attack", he said adding the attempt is an assault on democracy. The ruling party is scared of the strong presence of CPI(M) party office at Kalacherra, a remote area. The whole nation knows how the NDA had secured a majority in the Bihar elections", he said.