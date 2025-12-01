CPI(M) MP Flags Concern Over ‘Hasty’ Passage of Bills in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: CPI (M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas on Monday voiced concern over passing of bills in haste and without detailed discussions in the Upper House.

In his remarks to felicitate new Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on his first day in the House, Brittas asked him to ensure Opposition parties are allowed to have their say during discussions.

"You should also look at the left ideology and left parties, not only the middle parties," he said.

Brittas said between 2019 and 2024, 34 per cent of bills were passed with less than one hour of discussion in Rajya Sabha. During the same period, around 60 per cent of bills were passed with less than two hour of discussions.

"Is this what B R Ambedkar said about checking on hasty and ill-considered legislation? This question should ring (a bell) in your ears sir," he said.

Brittas said, at a time when everyone, irrespective of their affiliation, speaks about the declining standard of Parliamentary discourse, the chair has a "bounded duty" to restore standard of debate.

"From 135 sittings a year, we have reached a level of 55 days," he added.

Brittas said that Parliamentary democracy has two pillars -- one is accountability of the executive to the legislature and second is the institution of Opposition.

"Sir, let us have at least our say. In any case, they (the treasury benches) will have their way," he said, adding that the Opposition has been "deprived even of this say and that is the malady of our time".

Brittas said during the last five years of Parliament, MPs were suspended at 206 instances across both the Houses.

Two years back, during the Winter Session 146 MPs were suspended and even the crucial bills were passed without the participation of Opposition in this House, he added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and JD (U) MP Ram Nath Thakur and Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan also spoke.

Khan said the time for entire proceedings of the House, especially the private member business, is decreasing considerably.

"What happens to our notices? Where do they go? Why are they not accepted? This too needs to be addressed within a democracy," he said.

Khan said that members' questions are not accepted by various ministries. "They are dismissed. Some questions have been dismissed in a manner that goes beyond their criteria for dismissal," the SP leader said.

He also requested the chair to find an opportunity during his tenure so that members can bid farewell to former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

NCP's Praful Patel said the level of discourse, debate and engagement in the Rajya Sabha has been on a decline.

"I don't want to cast any aspersions on any side. But somewhere a fine balance needs to be drawn. If at all some members have voiced that bills are being passed in less than two hours or in din rather than with a discussion, who is responsible for that should also be pondered upon by those who are making these kinds of statements," he said.

Fauzia Khan, NCP-SCP Rajya Sabha member asked the chair to assess the time women members actually speak in this House.

"I request you to ensure that the existing women get 33 per cent of the time to speak in this House," she said.