CPI is Key Force in Bihar, Must Get More Seats in Assembly Polls: D Raja

Patna: Asserting that the CPI was "a force to reckon with in Bihar", its general secretary D Raja hoped that senior alliance partners - the RJD and the Congress - would offer the party a "reasonable" number of seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the party's 25th state conference here on Monday, Raja cited the CPI's "organisational strength and ability to transfer votes" to defend the stance that the Left outfit should get "twice, thrice or even four times" the number of seats this time, compared with 2020 when it had fought only six.

"We have conveyed our wish, informally, to Lalu Prasad (RJD president) and Tejashwi Yadav. Other parties are demanding a greater share this time. So, the RJD and the Congress must be realistic and grant CPI a share that does not undermine its presence in Bihar," he said.

He was responding to queries from journalists about the CPI's expectations, especially in the backdrop of parties like the CPI(ML) Liberation and former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party demanding a greater share.

"The CPI is a force to reckon with in Bihar... A respectable share for us will ensure the victory of the 'Mahagathbandhan'," Raja asserted.

Replying to another query, he expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court ruling that Aadhaar cards be treated as the "12th document", which can be accepted from people applying to get their names registered in the electoral rolls.

"We will keep a close watch on what the Election Commission does. The EC's handling of the special intensive revision has left much to be desired, a reason why the CPI chose to be one of the petitioners challenging the exercise," he said.

Asked about the vice presidential polls, Raja said, "The CPI will give its full support to INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, whose commitment towards upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution is known to all."

Earlier, addressing the state conference, Raja said he wanted to "salute the people of Bihar" for their enthusiastic response to the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and hoped that the state would witness the defeat of "divisive" politics allegedly practised by the ruling BJP-led NDA.