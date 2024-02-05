Hyderabad:The CPI has urged the Congress and larger parties of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc to be accommodating of other parties, party general secretary D. Raja said on Sunday.

“There must be mutual trust and there must be mutual accommodation and the Congress should have that approach,” Raja, who was here to attend the CPI national council meeting, told reporters.

“In one of the meetings of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, several top leaders pointed out that we should learn proper lessons from the Assembly elections and get our act together. We should not be defeated.”

He said the Congress’ defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh were due to the lack of proper seat-sharing arrangements or political understanding with other parties.He added, “All parties must learn. Let us see how the seat-sharing negotiations are going to be for the Lok Sabha elections. We are also discussing with the Congress leadership,” he said.

He said the CPI's leadership has asked its state units to work out the seat-sharing agreement with the other I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents, and complete the negotiations as early as possible.

The senior CPI leader warned that if the BJP comes back to power (in the upcoming Parliament elections) it would result in a “calamity” for the country.