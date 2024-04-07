AP: CPI Announced Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections

Vijayawada: Communist Party of India (CPI), state secretary K. Ramakrishna released the party candidates list for contesting in Lok Sabha (Guntur) and eight Assembly Constituencies here on Saturday. As per the seat-sharing with the Congress, CPI will be contesting from Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. Ramakrishna said that CPI Guntur district secretary Jangala Ajay Kumar was the CPI candidate for the Guntur LS from the INDIA bloc. For the state assembly, his party would be contesting from the eight segments, he added.



Ramakrishna stated that Attili Vimala's name was finalised for Visakhapatnam West. CPI Vijayawada City secretary G. Koteswara Rao is contesting from the Vijayawada West constituency, he said. Similarly, Bandi Venkateswara Rao is CPI candidate for Eluru Assembly seat, C. Jafar for Anantapur Urban, P. Ramachandraiah for Pathikonda, P. Murali for Tirupati, Bhukya Viswanath Naik for Rajampet and Gali Chandra for Kamalapuram are the contesting candidates, he said.



