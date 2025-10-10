Cow To Be Declared ‘State Mother’ In Chhattisgarh: CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that the state will soon accord the cow the status of ‘State Mother’.

The proposal will be placed in the state cabinet for its approval very soon, he said.

The move is in line with a decision taken by the Maharashtra government to declare the cow “Rajyamata Gomata” (State Mother Cow) in 2024, the chief minister said while addressing a religious gathering here late on Wednesday evening.

The state government will frame guidelines in consultation with the experts, spiritual leaders and legal luminaries to implement the decision, he said.

He described the move as the reflection of the state's cultural roots and spiritual values.

Lord Ram’s mother Mata Kaushalya was born in Chhattisgarh and ‘our objective is to establish Ram Rajya in this sacred land through peace, harmony and faith’, he added.

He said that the move will help protect and preserve the indigenous cattle in the state.

Chhattisgarh has earlier conferred the wild buffalo the status of ‘State Animal’ and hill myna, the status of ‘State Bird’.