Cousin Arrested for Creating Fake APPSC Exam Hall Ticket Out of Personal Vendetta

27 Feb 2024 7:13 PM GMT
Tirupati: The Chittoor police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly creating a fake hall ticket to intentionally mislead his cousin and prevent him from appearing for the Group 2 Preliminary Exams.

The exams are conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The accused, M. Emmanuel, was arrested from his residence in Dhone, Kurnool district on Monday. He was working at a Mee Seva Kendra in Raju Complex of Dhone town. As per the complaint filed by the victim H Sudarshanam (24) of Kambalapadu village, Emmanuel had agreed to apply online for the Group 2 Exams on behalf of Sudarshanam. However, he never completed the application, “but created a fake hall ticket using the details of another candidate.”

"Emmanuel deliberately did not apply online for the Group 2 Exams to settle personal scores, as the complainant said. Instead, he edited the original hall ticket of one Mandla Srinivasulu, who had downloaded the same from APPSC website at the Mee Seva Kendra, and replaced the name, photo and other details with that of Sudarshanam," said S Arifulla, ASP (Admin), Chittoor.

The fake hall ticket mentioned the non-existent Narayana College as the exam centre in Chittoor town.

Sudarshanam travelled all the way to Chittoor based on the details in the hall ticket. Emmanuel's intention was to dupe his cousin. Based on his complaint, the Chittoor I town police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC for forgery, cheating and breach of trust. A computer and mobile phone used by Emmanuel for the crime have been seized. Further investigations are under way, police said.



