Court to Hear Plea Seeking Ban on Namaz at Disputed Shahi Jama Masjid

Sambhal: A Chandausi court in Sambhal district on Thursday set July 21 to hear a plea seeking ban on offering of namaz at the disputed Shahi Jama Masjid, which is claimed to be Harihar Temple.The petition sought the ban on offering of Islamic prayers citing its "disputed status". Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh took on record the plea filed by one Simran Gupta.

The dispute had previously reached the Allahabad High Court, where the Muslim side challenged the subordinate court's order for a survey of the mosque premises. On May 19, however, the high court upheld the trial court's decision and directed that proceedings continue there. The petitioner argued that since the site was deemed disputed by the court, Muslims too should be barred from offering prayers, just as Hindus were restricted from worship.

The plea requested that the mosque be sealed and placed under the custody of the Sambhal District Magistrate.Gupta also sought to be made a petitioner on behalf of the Hindu side. Both matters will come up on July 21. The original suit was filed on November 19, 2023, by eight Hindu petitioners, including advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain.

On that day, a court-ordered survey was conducted at the mosque. A second round of survey was carried out on November 24, after which the matter was placed before the Chandausi civil court. The last hearing was held on April 28. Advocate Sri Gopal Sharma, representing the Hindu side, told PTI that the high court's order rejecting the Muslim side plea was submitted in court as part of the record.

On the other hand, advocate Qasim Jamal, representing the Shahi Jama Masjid, acknowledged that the opposing side had submitted the High Court's ruling and said the mosque's legal team would abide by whatever order the court issues. Advocate Babu Lal Saxena, who filed the petition seeking a stay on namaz, told PTI that his client Gupta believes religious activity by any group should be restricted at the disputed site until a final judgment is passed.

The case saw violent clashes in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during the second survey at the mosque site. The unrest led to the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 29 police personnel. Following the violence, police named Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq and Shahi Jama Masjid president Zafar Ali in FIRs, along with 2,750 unidentified individuals. To date, 96 people including Zafar Ali and several advocates have been sent to jail in connection with the incident.