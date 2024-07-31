Court to announce order on IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's bail plea on Aug 1

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on August 1 its order on the anticipatory bail plea of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused in a case of cheating and forgery. Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala on Wednesday reserved the order after hearing arguments on the application filed by Khedkar, who claimed through her lawyer that she has an "imminent threat of arrest".



During the proceeding, the prosecution as well as the counsel appearing for the UPSC opposed the application, claiming she has "cheated the system". "This person has abused the law and process of law. The chances of her abusing the law is still there. She is a resourceful person," the counsel appearing for the UPSC claimed before the court



