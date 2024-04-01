Court Sends Kejriwal To Judicial Custody Till April 15th

Arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was assigned to Judicial Custody till April 15th by The Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought fifteen days of judicial custody of Kejriwal, stating that his non-cooperative behaviour during the interrogation. ASG SV Raju representing ED informed the court that more time is required to interrogate Kejriwal to confront him with others involved and the statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded.

ED has alleged that Kejriwal is the key conspirator in the case and has received several crores as kickback from the 'South Group' for formulating excise policy favouring the group and using the kickback funds for Punjab and Goa elections.

Kejriwal was produced in Rouse Avenue Court since his custody ended on Monday. His Wife Sunita along with his two children and key cabinet colleagues including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Gopal Rai were present at the hearing.