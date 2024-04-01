Top
Home » Nation

Court Sends Kejriwal To Judicial Custody Till April 15th

Nation
DC Correspondent
1 April 2024 6:54 AM GMT (Update:2024-04-01 07:02:38)
Court Sends Kejriwal To Judicial Custody Till April 15th
x
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Source: Internet

Arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was assigned to Judicial Custody till April 15th by The Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the alleged money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought fifteen days of judicial custody of Kejriwal, stating that his non-cooperative behaviour during the interrogation. ASG SV Raju representing ED informed the court that more time is required to interrogate Kejriwal to confront him with others involved and the statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded.

ED has alleged that Kejriwal is the key conspirator in the case and has received several crores as kickback from the 'South Group' for formulating excise policy favouring the group and using the kickback funds for Punjab and Goa elections.

Kejriwal was produced in Rouse Avenue Court since his custody ended on Monday. His Wife Sunita along with his two children and key cabinet colleagues including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi and Gopal Rai were present at the hearing.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Arvind Kejriwal ED case Arvind Kejriwal ED Remand Enforcement Directorate(ED) Arvind Kejriwal Judicial Custody Delhi liquor policy scam 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X