Court reserves order on BRS MLC Kavitha’s bail plea

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi on Monday reserved its order on the bail application filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha in a case booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi liquor scam.



The court will pronounce the order on May 2. In its arguments, the CBI public prosecutor requested the court not to grant bail to Kavitha as she might influence the ongoing investigation and moreover Kavitha was a key person in the liquor scam.

As the arguments on bail application of Kavitha was concluded, the court reserved its order to May 2. Presently, Kavitha is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

It was the CBI that first registered the Delhi liquor scam case and took up the probe and later ED started a detailed investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15, 2024 from her residence in Banjara Hills and shifted her to New Delhi.

The ED lodged her in Tihar jail in New Delhi. The CBI arrested her on April 11, 2024.