Court rejects BRS MLC Kavitha’s bail in Delhi liquor scam

Hyderabad: The Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi here on Monday rejected the bail of BRS MLC K Kavitha in a case booked against her for her alleged involvement in Delhi liquor scam.



As the arguments on bail application of Kavitha were concluded, the court pronounced the order rejecting her bail. Presently, Kavitha is lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.

It was the CBI that first registered the Delhi liquor scam case and took up the probe and later ED started a detailed investigation based on the First Information Report (FIR) issued by the CBI. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15, 2024 from her residence in Banjara Hills and shifted her to New Delhi. The ED lodged her in Tihar jail in New Delhi. The CBI arrested her on April 11, 2024.