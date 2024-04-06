Court Permits CBI To Question Jailed BRS MLC K Kavitha In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Delhi court on Friday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation to interrogate and record the statement of BRS leader K. Kavitha in Tihar jail in connection with the ongoing probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The CBI moved the court, saying that it wanted to question Ms Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in connection with the evidence that had surfaced during the ongoing investigation in this case. The special judge for ED and CBI cases, Kaveri Baweja, permitted the agency to interrogate the BRS leader.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Ms Kavitha on March 15. She is currently in judicial custody.

According to the court order, the CBI team will be accompanied by one lady constable or head constable for the purpose of further examination and recording of her statement this week after giving one day's written notice in advance to the Tihar jail superintendent.

The court also directed the Central probe agency to ensure that recording of her statement is made in the presence of some responsible officer of the rank of assistant or deputy jail superintendent and an endorsement to this effect signed by the concerned officer of jail shall also be made on the statement, if recorded.

On Thursday, Ms Kavitha had urged the court to release her on interim bail on account of her 16-year-old son's examination, for which he needed his mother's "moral and emotional support".

Ms Kavitha is accused of being a key member of the "South Group", which allegedly paid the ruling AAP in Delhi kickbacks of `100 crores in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was sent to 14-day judicial custody last Tuesday.