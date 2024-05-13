Court Issues NBW Against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

Bhubaneswar: Trouble seems to be mounting for Kendrapara Lok Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty as Cuttack JMFC (MP, MLA) Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in a case.

The Court’s direction came in connection with the allegations levelled by actress Varsha Priyadarshini at Purighat Police station in the city on December 19, 2020.



In her complaint, Varsha had alleged that three persons, including her then husband Anubhav Mohanty and his staff Khagendra Sahoo and Sujit Dalai, were entering her room and were recording her pictures, videos and making objectionable remarks. Based on the complaint filed by Varsha at Purighat Police station in Cuttack, a case under section 498 (A), 354, 509, 109 and 34 was registered and the Court had accepted the case.



Subsequently, Anubhav Mohanty had then filed a discharge petition stating that the allegations were fake. After hearing, the Court ruled that the matter would continue and time was fixed to frame charges against Anubhav and his two associates on May 10.



Anubhav did not appear and sought time for appearance owing to elections. The matter was to be heard today and as Anubhav did not appear and filed a petition through his advocate, the Court ordered Purighat IIC to produce Anubhav and execute the warrant by May 23, 2024.



As per legal experts, Anubhav Mohanty has two options now — to challenge the order in upper court or accept the NBW, appear before court and file a petition to cancel the NBW by deposing before court in the next hearing.