Court extends judicial custody of Kejriwal in excise case till May 7

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam till May 7.



Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the remand. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been administered a ‘low dose’ of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail here said on Tuesday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed this news received on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said the development was the result of the blessings of the deity.

According to a Tihar official, Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors.

His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 pm, following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin, the official said.