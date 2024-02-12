Court Dismisses Balakrishna’s Bail Plea

Hyderabad: The special court for ACB cases on Monday dismissed the bail plea filed by the former director of HMDA S. Balakrishna in connection with the alleged illegal assets case. The court heard arguments from both sides and dismissed the bail petition after the ACB strongly objected to the accused officer being enlarged on bail.

ACB officials have questioned him for eight days while in police custody and found leads regarding alleged irregularities in issuing permissions to businessmen by accepting huge bribes. On the conclusion of the police custody, he filed a petition before the court seeking bail.

The court asked the ACB to file a counter. In the counter petition, the agency officials objected to a bail to the accused officer and alleged that senior employees had indulged in irregularities by influencing the accused officer. If the court grants bail, he could tamper crucial evidence and influence witnesses in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail petition filed by Balakrishna.

ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of Balakrishna and seized gold, cash, devices and documents related to 250 acres of land worth `200 crore. The officials also told the court that they would probe the case further.

Balakrishna was arrested on January 24. On January 31, the court granted the ACB eight day custody of Balakrishna and he was returned to judicial custody on February 7.